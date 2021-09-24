Betting Odds for Vikings and Packers in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are both off to different starts in the 2021 season but regardless of the results fans around here are all in on watching some football.

Vikings fans are hoping they will have more to cheer about this week, hosting Seattle for the first home game since the 2019 season.

The Vikings enter the game as an underdog at home at +1.5 and the Over/Under total is set at 55.5.

Hopefully, Minnesota covers the spread and wins outright to get them their first win of the season or it could start to be a very rough road for the Vikings.

Green Bay on the other hand is feeling much better about things after they rebounded in Week 2 with a win over Detroit.

They were double-digit favorites in Week 2 and covered the spread, while this week they have been installed as a 3 point underdog on the road this Sunday night against the 49ers, with a total Over/Under of 50.

Green Bay currently holds a one-game lead over the Vikings in the division and both teams winning would keep that race close.

