Big Name Veteran RB Visiting Minnesota Vikings Friday

We've heard all offseason long about the Dalvin Cook release and it's unfolding shockwaves for the Vikings. Now, Minnesota is courting a different free agent running back as the beginning of the regular season nears.

Cook visited with the Jets and has yet to sign a deal, and now the Vikings are looking at finding his replacement.

Kareem Hunt, who has played for both the Chiefs and the Browns thus far in his career, visited with the Saints and Colts last week, and is visiting the Vikings today.

It's the second big name free agency visit of the last few weeks in Minnesota, as the team had veteran Guard Dalton Risner on a visit just a few short weeks ago.

Risner left town without a deal and little has been released about the status of a deal happening in the future.

Hunt departed both the Saints and Colts without a contract agreement, and the Vikings have swooped in to kick the tires on a potential union.

Hunt has been a very consistent backup throughout his career and could prove to a viable and valuable piece in an interesting backfield this season.

Over the course of his career, Hunt has tallied 4,025 rushing yards and 1,806 receiving yards with 48 total touchdowns.

His best season came in his rookie campaign, where he burst onto the scene with a 1,327-yard rushing season with the Chiefs, and also added 455 receiving yards.

We're in wait-and-see mode on a future deal, but it's an intriguing add yet again for Minnesota.

