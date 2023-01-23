South Dakota State’s ‘Blessed’ Coach Stiegelmeier Talks Retirement on ‘Overtime’ on ESPN Sioux Falls
'Blessed beyond measure' is how Coach John Stiegelmeier describes his career and time spent in the coaching profession.
On the Monday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, Coach Stiegelmeier discusses the recent news of his retirement as Head Coach of South Dakota State University Football.
Here is the complete interview from Monday's program:
Stig leaves the program in a great place, and finishes his coaching career with 199 wins and goes out a National Champion. Well done, Coach.
