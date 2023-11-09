The Other College Football Border Battle: USD vs UND

Get our free mobile app

After a dramatic win in week 9 against Southern Illinois, the University of South Dakota (7-2) returns to the Dakota Dome this Saturday for the final home game of the season against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-3).

This is the 101st meeting between the two teams as the home team has won all eight matchups since moving to the FCS in 2009. Saturday's game is also Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day.

Saturday's game will be one of the most consequential football games in program history. A win keeps USD in line for a possible top-eight seed in the upcoming FCS playoffs and the first-round bye and second-round home game that comes with it. The Yotes would also be in line for its first MVFC championship should SDSU slip at nationally-ranked Youngstown State.

Defending the Coyotes, Brenden Webb was tabbed as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's win at 10th-ranked Southern Illinois. It is the first such honor for Webb who hails from Buhler, Kansas.

The Coyotes will be up against UND QB Tommy Schuster who went 18-for-23 passing for 279 yards and five touchdowns in the win last week against Murray State. Schuster also broke the all-time record for touchdowns thrown in a career at UND in the process with 61 thrown, shattering the record of Kelby Klosterman (1999-2002), who threw 58 touchdowns in his career.

Kick-off is at Noon Saturday with the game broadcast on Midco Sports.

