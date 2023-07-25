Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Locks 5-Year, $304M Extension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to sign the richest deal in NBA history -- a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, his agent, Jason Glushon, told ESPN on Tuesday.

Brown and Glushon met with Celtics management and ownership Sunday evening in Boston, finalizing the remaining elements of the historic deal that keeps the two-time All-Star under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Brown's deal exceeds two-time MVP Nikola Jokic's $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets, an increase based on the rise in the salary cap and league revenue. Brown, 26, took a physical Monday in Boston to solidify the deal.

Brown became eligible for the five-year supermax extension with the Celtics upon earning second-team All-NBA honors in 2022-23. Brown and teammate Jayson Tatum, who is eligible for a supermax extension next summer, constitute one of the NBA's most productive duos and are cornerstones of the Celtics' championship contender.

Brown averaged career-bests of 26.6 points and 49% shooting last season. He will make $31.8 million next season in the final year of his previous deal.

Brown is slated to make $52.3 million when the contract kicks in during the 2024-25 season and $69.1 million in 2028-29, the final year of the deal. He is not eligible for a no-trade clause because he signed an extension.

The Celtics have made the playoffs in each of Brown's seven NBA seasons, including the NBA Finals in 2022 and three Eastern Conference finals trips. Boston drafted the former UC-Berkeley star with the third overall pick in 2016.

Off the court, Brown is a businessman, fashion aficionado, and mentor for countless kids, as well as a philanthropist in Boston and internationally. He currently serves as vice president of the National Basketball Players Association.