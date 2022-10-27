Brains! The 15th Annual Sioux Falls ‘Zombie Walk Is This Saturday

If you think you see a bunch of zombies roaming the streets of downtown Sioux Falls most days, wait until this Saturday.

The 15th annual Sioux Falls Zombie Walk is coming up this Saturday, (October 29). Walkers will start yelling "brains" at 3 that afternoon at Remedy Brewing Company at 401 East 8th Street.

If you're interested in being part of this year's herd, show up that afternoon before 3 to buy a $5.00 button that will allow you to walk with all the other walkers. You can also have members of the Zombie Walk crew zombify you with some blood and guts makeup for an additional $5.00 from noon to 3 PM.

Sioux Falls Zombie Walk Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

The annual Zombie Walk is an all-ages family-friendly event, that runs, or should I say, walks REALLY slow on a parade route that starts at the Remedy Brewing Company on 8th street and comes to a dead end at 6th and Dakota.

One thing is for certain, the herd has definitely grown throughout the years. As Sioux Falls Zombie Walk coordinator, Shelly Connor recently told Dakota News Now, when Zombie Walk first started in 2006, only a handful of people showed up, now 15 years later, thousands of zombie lovers line the streets of downtown Sioux Falls to see all the walkers roaming around.

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk is always a big fundraiser that benefits some great charities right here in the Sioux Empire. This year B-Squad Dog Rescue of Brandon, and the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz are the recipients of their love.

After the walk that day, they'll also be a photo and costume contest with several different prizes awarded in various categories.

So bring out your dead this weekend, for the 15th annual Sioux Falls Zombie Walk. Get complete details and take a look at the parade route here.

Source: Dakota News Now/ Sioux Falls Zombie Walk