What Every Zombie Should Know about 2022 Sioux Falls Zombie Walk

It's the most wonderful time of the Fear!

That's right, it's almost time for the sound of "Thriller" to come creeping around every corner of downtown Sioux Falls city streets.

The Zombie Walk Parade is back for the dead in 2022 and headed in your direction. The city of Sioux Falls is looking for a few good zombies, along with a bunch of volunteers to help make this year's "Zombie Walk" the best one yet!

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for a ghoul time on Saturday (October 29) the zombie walk crew wants to get to know you. Right now, they're scaring up the 2022 season of volunteers.

Whether you're dying to help slather on a bunch of blood and guts, along with other zombie makeup on this year's crop of walkers, or maybe you would prefer to help put up barricades and help wrangle zombies the 2022 Sioux Falls Zombie Walk crew wants to talk with you.

You know what they say, the early zombie gets the brain. Being a zombie walk parade volunteer has its perks too, like free food and a free beer/beverage from Remedy Brewing Company. Get all the volunteer info and get signed up here.

Here are all the deets for this year's dead during the 2022 Zombie Walk Parade:

The parade will be held on Saturday afternoon, (October 29) starting at 3.

The dead will start walking at 8th Railroad, continue down 8th street, and come to a dead end at 6th and Dakota Avenue.

Here is a map of this year's parade staging area:

2022 Sioux Falls Zombie Walk Sioux Falls Zombie Walk/Getty Images loading...

Every zombie will need a $5.00 button to walk in the parade. Buttons can be purchased on the day of the walk. Kids 12 and under walk free!

Need some blood and guts? They've got you covered, literally! Makeup will be provided that day from 12- 3 PM.

If you're part of an organization or business that would like to enter a float and be part of this year's zombie horde, get all that information here.

The 2022 Sioux Falls Zombie Walk is not just a parade, it's a charity event. All the proceeds from this year's parade will help to benefit B-Squad Dog Rescue and the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz.

Don't miss out on the most wonderful time of the Fear. Get more info on the 2022 Zombie Walk Parade here.

Source: Sioux Falls Zombie Walk Parade