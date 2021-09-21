Prepare to scare and pull your best attempt of a Thriller impression in your zombie gear as the town of Tea will put on a Zombie Walk and Cruise Night for a great cause.

The City of Tea has given full approval for hosting the Zombie Walk and Cruise Night on October 16, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 PM. Registration begins at 4:00 PM at the Sky Lounge on Main Street. The cost is $10 per person to enter the Zombie Walk and Cruise Night, and all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Tea Veterans Memorial.

This year's Zombie Walk route will begin near Sky Lounge and work its way around 2nd, 3rd, Mary St, and the Tea Athletic Complex. The walk will take place from 5:00-6:00 PM.

The "Cruise" portion of the event will begin after the Zombie Walk concludes and continue to 8:00 PM. The route will begin near the Sky Lounge and move North on Main Street, East on Brian Street, South on Heritage Parkway, and West on 1st Street to complete the square.

In addition, The Sky Lounge in Tea will also host live music the night of the event.

Policy and rule information for the Zombie Walk and Cruise Night, along with further updates about the event, can be found through the Tea Zombie Walk or Tea Cruise pages on Facebook.

Enjoy a night of fun in your best zombie gear while benefitting the Tea Veterans Memorial.