It’s Official: Tea Area Schools Are Back In Masks

Just when the general population believes things are slowly returning to normal, COVID-19 decides to spread with lightning speed complete with a new, contagious variant. This new version of the virus is spreading so quickly that many school districts are deciding to once again enforce mask mandates including districts in the Sioux Empire.

Not too far down the road, Tea Area School District is one of the South Dakota school districts that has made the decision to enforce a two-week mask mandate during school days. Why the sudden change? In addition to the rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers, the Tea Area School District is also trying to limit the number of flu cases among its students.

I recently obtained the email sent by the Tea Area School District Superintendent Jennifer Nebelsick Lowery confirming this immediate shift. Beginning Wednesday, January 12th (today) through Wednesday, January 26th, the Tea Area School District is requiring masks to be worn during the school day. This includes wearing masks during any activity and in the hallways.

There are some exceptions to this mandate. Superintendent Jennifer Nebelsick Lowery explains, "If you have a note from the doctor exempting your student, it will be honored. Our teachers have done a wonderful job creating mask break areas."

Believe it or not, the Tea Area School District is not the only South Dakota school bringing masks back to the classrooms. The Tea Area School District joins the Vermillion and Worthington school districts which have also already implemented temporary mask mandates.

Times continue to be challenging, so overall it's extremely important to be kind to people during our daily comings and goings. This pandemic is clearly a marathon...not a sprint.

