Brandon, South Dakota Standout Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes

The Brandon Valley Lynx excelled once again on the football field this past Fall, finishing as the runners up in Class AAA.

One of the reasons behind the consistency within the program in Brandon is the development of top talent, including along the offensive and defensive line.

Hudson Parliament, who has long been on the radar of area college football programs, was a big part of BV's success in recent years.

The Class of 2026 standout made his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes official on Monday:

Parliament is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2026, and here's what Rivals had to say about the commitment:

The South Dakota native is out of central casting for an Iowa offensive lineman. Standing at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, he’s not a huge talker but his play says a lot. He’s an agile lineman for that size and carries his weight well. Parliament should have no problem adding additional muscle mass in Iowa’s weight program. Aside from that he’s already got some good technique along the line and locks into defenders well especially as a run blocker. He’s a pancake machine at the high school level and after a couple years in the lab with Iowa’s staff, he’s got the potential to be another all-conference caliber player for the Hawkeyes.

Congrats to Brandon Valley's Hudson Parliament on his commitment to play at the University of Iowa!

Source: Hud Parliament on Twitter and Rivals - Hudson Parliament

