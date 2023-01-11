BREAKING: Tua Won’t Play Sunday Against the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are about to play one another in their first playoff game in 24 years. The Wild Card round game will be played this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are looking as healthy as they have been in weeks, minus safety Micah Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and edge rusher Von Miller, who are all on injured reserve. There's a small bit of hope Hyde or Crowder could come back but the Bills would likely need to get far in the postseason.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are dealing with an array of key injuries. On Wednesday, they officially ruled out their starting quarterback for a third straight game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua Tagovailoa will not play on Sunday against the Bills in the Wild Card round.

Tua has suffered two confirmed concussions this season and three total head injuries since their week 3 game against the Bills. Miami is likely protecting their starting quarterback and going the safe route.

The Dolphins are preparing as if rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will be the starter on Sunday.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater is nursing a broken pinky on his throwing hand, so his status is at best up in the air for Sunday. He did not start this past Sunday against the New York Jets due to the injury. Bridgewater is likely the emergency backup on Sunday. The team also has veteran Mike Glennon on the practice squad.

Dolphins starting running back Raheem Mostert will miss the game because of surgery on his broken thumb. They also have been missing starting tackle Terron Armstead.

