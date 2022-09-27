Well, I guess this makes it official. Fall is here.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls. The Advisory is in effect from 1:00 AM until 8:00 AM Wednesday (Sept 28).

Get our free mobile app

Temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to drop to, or near, freezing. The "frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered."

231 PM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.