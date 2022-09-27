Sioux Falls Washington New Top Team in Latest VB Rankings

The Sioux Falls Washington Warrior Volleyball program has hung around the top 5 of their respective class rankings all season, and after a strong week, they've now claimed the top spot.

For the most part, many teams stayed put in the latest rankings from the South Dakota Media poll.

Here are the rankings for the week of September 26th:

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (7) 7-1 63 3

2. O'Gorman (7) 9-3 61 1

3. Harrisburg 10-2 38 2

4. Huron 12-3 27 4

5. S.F. Jefferson 6-2 16 5

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Jefferson (6-2) 16; S.F. Lincoln (9-4) 5

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14) 17-3 70 1

2. Dakota Valley 12-4 56 2

3. Wagner 16-2 25 5

4. Canton 11-1 23 4

5. Platte-Geddes 13-4 14 3

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-4) 9; Elkton-Lake Benton (15-2) 7; Miller (15-1) 6

CLASS B

1. Warner (14) 19-2 70 1

2. Chester Area 14-5 48 3

3. Northwestern 13-8 36 2

4. Burke 12-3 34 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 12-3 17 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (8-0) 4; Newell (16-2) 1

In total for Class AA, there are six Sioux Falls or area schools in the rankings including the 'others receiving votes' category.

It's a very strong showing for our area in this week's rankings, as the teams look to continue to gain traction as the postseason inches closer.