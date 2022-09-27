Latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll

The 2022 high school football season is humming along in South Dakota and some of the same teams are staying atop the media prep poll.

Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, and West Central continue to stay atop their respective classes and are all undefeated to this point.

The target on their back continues to get bigger each week with each win though, so it will be very interesting to see how they handle the pressure down the stretch.

Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Media Prep Poll that was released this week.

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 3 Brandon Valley 3-2 32 5 Lincoln 2-3 20 4

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 5-0 90 1 Tea Area 5-0 72 2 Yankton 3-2 47 3 Brookings 4-1 43 4 Aberdeen Central 2-3 16 RV

Class 11A

West Central (14) 5-0 86 1 Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 76 2 Beresford 4-1 53 3 Dakota Valley 4-1 28 5

T-5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-2 12 RV

T-5. Canton 2-3 12 4

Class 11B

Winner (18) 5-0 90 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 63 2 Elk Point-Jefferson 5-0 62 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-0 34 4 Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 16 5

Class 9AA

Howard (17) 6-0 87 1 Wall 6-0 68 2 Hamlin (1) 6-0 55 3 Hanson 4-1 33 4 Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 16 RV

Class 9A Gregory (17) 5-0 88 1 Warner (1) 5-0 73 2 Castlewood 4-1 40 3 Alcester-Hudson 6-0 38 5 Lyman 4-1 23 4 Class 9B Herreid/Selby Area (17) 5-0 89 1 Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2 Corsica-Stickney 5-1 37 5 Sully Buttes 5-1 35 3 De Smet 3-2 27 4