Sioux Falls Lincoln Caps Undefeated Regular Season atop Rankings

All classes of South Dakota High School football have now officially completed the regular season.

The final set of rankings for the season are now out from the SD Media ahead of team's vying for a state title in the coming weeks.

Here are the latest rankings for Class A, AA, and AAA.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (18) 9-0 90 1

2. Harrisburg 7-2 70 3

3. O’Gorman 7-2 54 2

4. Brandon Valley 6-3 37 4

5. Jefferson 6-3 19 5

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18) 8-1 90 1

2. Yankton 8-1 72 2

3. Tea Area 6-3 54 3

4. Watertown 6-3 36 4

5. Aberdeen Central 4-5 17 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

 

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (18) 9-0 90 1

2. West Central 8-1 68 2

3. Canton 7-2 56 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 7-2 38 4

5. Dakota Valley 6-3 15 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 3.

The playoffs begin for these three classes this week! For a complete list of the games, follow this link.

