Here Are Your South Dakota HS Football Playoff Matchups

South Dakota High School Football has officially entered its postseason in all classes.

On Thursday, many teams will kick off the postseason in hopes of catching fire at the right time or maintaining their already great seasons.

In Class AAA, Sioux Falls Lincoln has an impressive undefeated campaign at 9-0, and they take aim at Rapid City Central in the first round on Thursday night.

Here are the matchups for this week of South Dakota High School Football playoff action:

*General vicinity area teams in bold.

11AAA

No. 1 Lincoln (9-0) vs No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (2-7) - Thursday @ 5:00

No. 4 Brandon Valley (6-3) vs No. 5 Jefferson (6-3) - Thursday @ 6:00

No. 2 Harrisburg (7-2) vs No. 7 Washington (2-7) - Thursday @ 6:00

No. 3 O'Gorman (7-2) vs No. 6 Roosevelt (3-6) - Thursday @ 6:00

11AA

No. 1 Pierre (8-1) vs No. 8 Spearfish (4-5)

No. 4 Watertown (6-3) vs No. 5 Aberdeen Central (4-5)

No. 2 Yankton (8-1) vs No. 7 Huron (4-5)

No. 3 Tea Area (6-3) vs No. 6 Sturgis Brown (6-3)

11A

No. 1 Dell Rapids (9-0) vs No. 8 Madison (3-6)

No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian (7-2) vs No. 5 Dakota Valley (6-3)

No. 2 West Central (8-1) vs No. 7 Chamberlain (4-5)

No. 3 Canton (7-2) vs No. 6 Lennox (5-4)

11B

No. 1 Winner (9-0) vs No. 9 Aberdeen Roncali (7-2)

No. 4 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-1) vs No. 5 Tri-Valley (6-3)

No. 2 Deuel (9-0) vs No. 10 Rapid City Christian (7-2)

No. 3 Sioux Valley (9-0) vs No. 6 Hot Springs (8-1)

9AA

No. 1 Parkston (9-0) vs No. 9 Hanson (7-2)

No. 4 Hamlin (8-1) vs No. 5 Wall (8-1)

No. 2 Platte-Geddes (8-1) vs No. 10 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (7-2)

No. 3 Howard (8-1) vs No. 6 Elkton-Lake Benton (8-1)

9A

No. 1 Warner (9-0) vs No. 9 Castlewood (5-4)

No. 4 Canistota (7-2) vs No. 12 Gregory (5-4)

No. 2 Alcester-Hudson (9-0) vs No. 7 Deubrook Area (6-3)

No. 3 Phillip (9-0) vs No. 11 Chester (5-4)

9B

No. 1 Avon (7-2) vs No. 8 Hitchcock-Tulare (5-4)

No. 4 De Smet (7-2) vs No. 12 Gayville-Volin (3-6)

No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-1) vs No. 10 Kadoka Area (4-5)

No. 3 Corsica-Stickney (7-2) vs No. 11 Potter County (4-5)

Sioux Falls Lincoln Head Football Coach Jared Fredenburg will join Bert on Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday at 12:45 to talk about his team's successful 9-0 start to the season and break down what's ahead for his Patriot football team!

Listen on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO, or through the ESPN Sioux Falls App for free!

