Here are the South Dakota HS Football Title Game Matchups

It's been another entertaining season of South Dakota High School football, and it all comes to the finish line Thursday through Saturday at the Dakota Dome.

Class AAA will be one of the headliners of the final week of the season, as undefeated Sioux Falls Lincoln takes on Bishop O'Gorman.

Here are all of the matchups and when you can catch them coming up later in the week:

Thursday, November 9

Class 9B

10:00 AM CT - #1 Avon (9-2) vs. #2 Faulkton Area (10-1)

Class 9A

2:00 PM CT - #1 Warner (11-0) vs. #7 Deubrook Area (8-3)

Class 9AA

7:00 PM CT - #1 Parkston (11-0) vs. #3 Howard (10-1)

Friday, November 10

Class 11B

10:00 AM CT - #4 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-1) vs. #6 Hot Springs (10-1)

Class 11A

2:00 PM CT - #1 Dell Rapids (11-0) vs. #2 West Central (10-1)

Class 11AA

7:00 PM CT - #1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (10-1) vs. #2 Yankton (10-1)

Saturday, November 11

Class 11AAA

7:30 PM CT #1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (11-0) vs. #3 O’Gorman (9-2)

If you can't make it out to support your favorite team in person, or just want to watch all of the great action from Vermillion, don't miss out on watching the games on SDPB!

Source: SDHSAA.com

