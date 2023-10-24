Listen as Sioux Falls Lincoln Head Football Coach Joins Overtime

Jared Fredenburg has led the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots to an undefeated season at 9-0, and his team has the #1 seed in the Class AAA Playoffs that begin on Thursday Night.

Coach Fredenburg carved some time out of a busy week of preparation to join Bert on Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday to recap the season thus far, and talk about what's ahead for Patriot football.

Here is the entire interview that aired on Tuesday afternoon on Overtime:

Coach Fredenburg and the top-seeded Patriots play host to Rapid City Stevens on Thursday night in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.

For all of the matchups between all classes, visit the link here.

Overtime with Bert Remien can be heard live each and every weekday from 11 am to 1 pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO, and also on demand via the ESPN Sioux Falls app or ESPNSiouxFalls.com.

