Here are the 2023 South Dakota HS Football All-State Teams

There was a ton of great football across the state of South Dakota this Fall, and now the all-state teams have been released.

It's a celebration of the top-tier talent from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and in between.

The Class AAA Champion Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots are well represented on the All-State release this season.

Quarterback Tate Schafer was named to the first-team and was also named as the Class AAA All-American selection.

Here is a link to the Mitchell Republic article that has all of the recipients for each and every class.

For the big AAA class close to home here in Sioux Falls, here are those that were selected:

Class 11AAA (Sioux Falls and Area Schools in Bold)

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tate Schafer, sr., SF Lincoln; Hayden Groos, sr., O'Gorman.

Fullback/tight end: Ryland Satter, sr., O'Gorman; Dawson Siem, sr., SF Lincoln; Tayden Nave, sr., SF Roosevelt.

Running backs: Dreavin Hodge, sr., SF Lincoln; Maverick Jones, sr., O'Gorman; Jaxsen Grevengoed, sr., SF Roosevelt.

Wide receivers: Jack Smith, sr., SF Lincoln; Tytan Tryon, sr., Harrisburg; Max Carlson, sr., Harrisburg.

Linemen: Navarro Schunke, sr., Brandon Valley; Hudson Parliament, so., Brandon Valley; Adam Behrend, sr., SF Lincoln; Tim Nunn, sr., SF Lincoln; Thomas Martian, sr., RC Stevens; Lathan Wilcox, sr., O'Gorman.

DEFENSE

Linemen: Thomas Heiberger, sr., SF Jefferson; Thomas Risty, sr., Brandon Valley; Brycen Mitchell, sr., SF Lincoln; Luke Krempges, jr., SF Lincoln;; Max Elrod, sr., Harrisburg.

Linebackers: Caden Dowd, sr., Brandon Valley; Gunnar Swift, sr., Brandon Valley; Sam Just, sr., Harrisburg; Tate Crosswait, sr., RC Stevens; Sullivan Schlimgen, jr., O'Gorman.

Defensive backs: Dawson Sechser, sr., SF Jefferson; Kaleb Briest, sr., Brandon Valley; Mason Wilson, sr., SF Washington; Sawyer Tolk, sr., SF Lincoln; Henry Theobald, sr., O'Gorman.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Ryder Haas, sr., Brandon Valley;; Braeden Feeldy, jr., Harrisburg.

ATHLETES: Landon Dulaney, jr., Brandon Valley; Rylan Aman, sr., SF Jefferson, Isaac Jarovski, sr., SF Lincoln; Gideon Waldrop, sr., RC Central.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jack Thue, Sam Nolz and Dveyon Bonwell-Witte, Brandon Valley; Talon Stief and Jackson Brouwer, SF Roosevelt; Carson Hughes, SF Jefferson; Logan O'Connor and Levi Danielson, Harrisburg; and Cael Meisman, RC Stevens.

ALL-AMERICAN SELECTION: Tate Schafer, sr., SF Lincoln

Congratulations to all of our high school football athletes, coaches, staff, and supporters on another great season!

Source: Mitchell Republic

