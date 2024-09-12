Browns Place South Dakota Alum Harden on Injured Reserve

Myles Harden's rookie season isn't over, but it's on pause for now with the Cleveland Browns.

Harden, who played his college football at the University of South Dakota down in Vermillion, was a 7th round pick of the Browns back in April's NFL Draft.

He made the team following a stellar training camp but has officially been placed on injured reserve following the Browns season opening loss to the Cowboys.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Rookie cornerback Myles Harden has been placed on injured reserve. The seventh-round pick has a shin injury that kept him out of the Week One loss to the Cowboys and will keep him out of at least the next four games as well. Harden, who went to South Dakota State, had 11 tackles in the preseason.

It's not a great start to the career of Harden at the pro level, but it appears that his rookie campaign will not be over.

NFL teams now have the ability to designate players "to return" from injured reserve, and it appears as though Harden is one of those candidates at this stage.

Harden was an All-American at USD last season and was an All-MVFC honoree in both 2022 and 2023.

The Browns hit the road this weekend to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Harden is back in four weeks, his first game back would be against the Eagles in Week 6.

