Bryson DeChambeau Wins 2nd U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. -- The 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2 on Sunday turned LIV Golf League captain Bryson DeChambeau into a U.S. Open champion again -- and left Rory McIlroy still trying to end his nearly 10-year drought without a major championship victory after arguably the most heartbreaking near-miss of his career.

After watching McIlroy inexplicably miss a short par putt for the second time in three holes on the 18th, DeChambeau hit a difficult punch shot from near a tree root in the native area and into a bunker across the fairway. From 55 yards away, he chipped to about 4 feet and sunk a par putt to finish 6 under -- 1 shot better than McIlroy.

With DeChambeau and McIlroy tied at 6 under -- and McIlroy playing in the group in front of the final one -- both players pulled their tee shots into the unpredictable native area near the grandstand on the left of the fairway on No. 18.

McIlroy's ball came to rest behind a large clump of wiregrass about 123 yards from the hole. His only option was to blast the ball through the grass and up the fairway. His approach stopped just short of the green. He chipped to 4 feet and missed the par putt.

Get our free mobile app

Tony Finau (3-under 67) and Patrick Cantlay (even-par 70) tied for third at 4 under. Pavon, who was attempting to become the first golfer from France to win the U.S. Open, was fifth after posting a 1-over 71 on Sunday.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them