Bucks Take Game 5 and Lead The Series 3-2

The Milwaukee Bucks won game-5 123-119 against the Phoenix Suns. This game came down to the wire. Jrue Holiday's game-clinching steal led to a Giannis Antetokounmpo alley opp that sealed the deal and solidified the victory for the Bucks.

The Suns claimed a 16 point lead early in the game and won the 1st quarter 37-21. The Bucks then responded by winning the next two quarters 43-24 and 36-29. Phoenix ended up winning the 4th quarter 29-23; however, it was not enough to get the job done thanks to the superior shooting and defense of the Bucks.

Devin Booker was the high point man for the game with 40 points. This is now a second back-to-back 40 point performance in these finals with the first being Giannis. Speaking of Giannis Antetokounmpo he scored 32 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds. Jrue Holiday added 27 points and 13 assists and Khris Middleton contributed 29 points. The Suns' team played well just didn't have enough to get it done.

The Bucks had their best shooting performance of the series. The Bucks shot 57.5% from the field and 50% from the 3 point line, compared to the Suns 55.2% from the field and 68.4% from the 3 point line.

Game 6 will be this upcoming Tuesday from Milwaukee at 8 pm central!