Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in Northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks.

Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue.

Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area.

During the project, Westbound traffic will be detoured to Russell Street at Minnesota Avenue, while Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Russell Street at Westport Avenue.

Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to be completed within two weeks.

