Duluthian C.J. Ham Heading To Pro Bowl Games, Marking Second Pro Bowl Appearance

The Minnesota Vikings shared Tuesday morning that their fullback C.J. Ham will be making the trip to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, joining two of his teammates at this year's event.

Ham received the call-up to the Pro Bowl Games to replace 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk following the San Francisco advancing to the Super Bowl.

Ham is one of three Vikings players that will be at this year's Pro Bowl Games, joining Danielle Hunter and long-snapper Andrew DePaola.

Ham commented on the news (via the Minnesota Vikings), saying "It's such an honor to go back to the NFL Pro Bowl Games and represent the Vikings with my guys, Andrew and Danielle. In this league, to even be considered for this game is a huge honor that I definitely don't take lightly."

This marks Ham's second Pro Bowl appearance, following the same path to the 2020 Pro Bowl to replace Kyle Juszczyk after the 49ers made that year's Super Bowl.

This year's event will be held in Orlando, Florida, and he commented that he and his family are looking forward to the experience, saying "My family and I are really looking forward to making some more memories in Orlando. SKOL Vikings!"

Ham hit a big milestone during the regular season, playing his 100th career game during Week 4 of the 2023 season. This put him in second place all-time for games played by a Vikings fullback.

Making this feat even sweeter is that C.J. is one of only a few offensive players in team history to reach 100 games as an undrafted free agent. In reaching his 100th game last season, he became just the fourth player in team history to reach that milestone as an undrafted player.

The company he keeps in hitting that milestone? Pretty good! That list also includes Mick Tingelhoff, Leo Lewis, and Adam Thielen as the only offensive players in Minnesota Vikings history with at least 100 career games after joining the team as an undrafted player.