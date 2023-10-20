Caitlin Clark’s NIL Deals Are Making Her a Collegiate Millionaire

Iowa has been treated to four amazing seasons of the Caitlin Clark show. She has taken Iowa women's basketball to new heights. The Final Four. The National Championship Game. She is one of the most recognizable athletes in the U.S. and that has translated into some big endorsement opportunities. Yes, NIL deals have changed college sports and are making stars like Caitlin Clark millionaires before they even leave school.

Get our free mobile app

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is a bankable commodity. She's money in the bank, both on and off the basketball court. X user Andrew Petcash points out that Clark has an On3 NIL valuation of $750,000. That is expected to top seven figures during the upcoming season. And Clark has earned that valuation. She has well over 1 million followers on social media. She is the reigning National Player of the Year. She is looking to take Iowa back to the Final Four. And Clark continues to nab big-name deals. Here are some of her biggest to date.

Get ready for more commercials featuring Caitlin and Jake...from State Farm. Plus how cool would it be to see her with Mahomes and Kelce in a commercial? Of course, any high-profile athlete has to have an athletic apparel deal and Clark landed a NIL deal with Nike.

Clark had a busy summer, playing golf with Zach Johnson and also partnering with the Iowa Cubs. Caitlin also has her own line of clothing that plays on where some of her amazing shots come from...From the Logo!

It turns out that Caitlin has another endorsement deal in common with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as Clark also pitches for Hy-Vee. She is also the first Iowa athlete to have their own sports card, courtesy of Topps.

Clark also enjoys several other NIL deals with the likes of Buick, Bose, and Goldman Sachs!

For years, the NCAA was the one that profited off the athletic prowess of athletes. NIL changed all that. Caitlin Clark is making more money playing at the University of Iowa than she would as the highest-paid player in the WNBA. That is one reason why Clark might stay another year at Iowa, although she has stated that she is treating this season as her last in Iowa City. Personally, I'm OK. with athletes having some earning power. Caitlin is a role model for young athletes everywhere and plays with fire and passion. She is worth every penny! Go Caitlin and GO HAWKS!

Our Favorite Photos From Iowa's Run to the NCAA Championship Game The 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball season started on November 7 and concluded in the NCAA Championship Game against LSU on Sunday, April 2. Iowa went 31-7 and will be remembered forever for their five NCAA Tournament wins. Here are our favorite photos from the tournament. Gallery Credit: Getty Images