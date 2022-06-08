Calling Surfer Boy Pizza From ‘Stranger Things’

SPOILER ALERT: This post may contain spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things!

Season 4 of Stranger Things came out on May 27, 2022, and fans of the show binged it pretty fast so maybe you didn't notice the phone number on the pizza truck.

The pizza delivery truck belongs to Argyle, a new character this season. He is one of Jonathan's new friends in California.

He's a stereotypical stoner and works at Surfer Boy Pizza. Surfer Boy Pizza's number is displayed on the delivery truck- 805-45-PIZZA or 805-457-4992.

Well, a few fans tried calling Surfer Boy Pizza's number, and guess what? Argyle has something to say.

I decided to check it out myself and document the experience.

When I first tried to call, it was all static and weird. (Are we in the Upside Down?) Tried a second time, then I could hear Argyle loud and clear. At first, I thought he was doing the bit from the show about pineapple on pizza being delicious, which it is, but then it goes into some weird order. Something about six-inch crust and yellow.

I'm a fan of the show, but I'm not sure what I'm listening to. Are these clues about something? Is it an Easter egg for season five? Help!

Ok, I feel like an idiot. Upon listening to the message a 4th time, I have a theory. Is this the order that Mike, Will, and Jonathan place with the guards? Then when Argyle shows up, all hell breaks loose! I think I'm on to something.

Do you think I'm right? What is your theory?