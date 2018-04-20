RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bill Peters has not been able to lead the Carolina Hurricanes back to the NHL playoffs and after coming up short following his fourth season with the club, announced Friday that he is resigning.

"I feel like this is a good time to move on," Peters said in a statement issued by the team, "and I am looking forward to my next challenge."

Peters went 137-138-53 in his lone head coaching job in the NHL. He had one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2016.

New team owner Tom Dundon said he has "a lot of respect for Bill as a person and coach."

The move leaves the Hurricanes looking for a new general manager and head coach. Hall of Fame player Ron Francis was reassigned to another front-office position during the season.

"I feel the incoming general manager should have the ability to hire his own head coach," said Peters, who was hired by Francis in 2014.

The 53-year-old Peters figures to be a candidate for other openings around the league — including a team in his home province.

