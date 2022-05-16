Cars And Coffee Sioux Falls – 5/14/22

Car show season in the Sioux Falls area is in full swing now and one of my favorite shows is Cars and Coffee. Actually, I wouldn't call it a show but more of an informal gathering of car people of all types.

What makes a Cars and Coffee event unique is the broad range of vehicles that come out. Because there are no age limits or classes, you will see everything.

Cars and Coffee are great for people like me whose taste in cars is broad. Sure there are your typical over-restored Camaros, Mustangs, and Chevelles that you would find at any show, but they could be sitting next to an import tuner with a rough paint job. Love that variety.

Beginning this year, Cars in Coffee is at a new home, Schulte Subaru. For a list of upcoming dates, check out the Cars and Coffee Facebook page here.

The weather was great for the event on May 14, 2022. In the gallery below, I tried to capture just a few of the unusual cars or those cars that might not be welcome at a show that is tightly regulated. Enjoy!

Cars and Coffee 5-14-22