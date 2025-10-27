It was a bit of a surprise on Monday that veteran Quarterback Carson Wentz was not at practice, and now we know why.

Apparently, the injury he aggravated on Thursday Night in LA in a loss to the Chargers will cost him his season.

The Vikings on Monday will reportedly place Wentz on season-ending IR with a left shoulder injury.

Per Adam Schefter on Twitter:

Wentz took hit after hit in the recent loss against the Chargers, and the injury will now cost him the rest of the season.

Fans are reasonably hopeful that this is the week JJ McCarthy returns to the football field. Here's the latest on his status:

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters last week that quarterback J.J. McCarthy would start when he’s healthy. They may need him to be this week. According to multiple reporters on the scene, McCarthy was practicing on Monday during the media’s brief viewing window.

It seems as though McCarthy is more than on the way back.

Wentz' season wraps up with a 2-3 record as the team's starter, and he threw for 1,216 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Now, JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer become the team's primary quarterbacks in Minnesota with a Week 9 date with the Lions up next.

Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter, Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Pro Football Reference (Stats)