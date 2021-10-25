Catch This Halloween Classic On The Big Screen In Sioux Falls

Just in time for Halloween weekend, this Rock-n-Roll, Sci-Fi, cult classic movie is coming to the big screen in Sioux Falls.

Get ready to do the Time Warp at the Orpheum Theater this Halloween weekend! The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" is back in Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday night, October 29 & 30 at 7:30.

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" was first released in 1975. The film originally bombed after its initial release but later gained a cult following at midnight showings.

Crowds would show up dressed in costumes with props to use at specific points in the show. Everyone would sing, dance, and do the Time Warp again. It was a hoot!

This musical horror movie parody stars some famous names including Barry Bostwick as Brad, Susan Sarandon as Janet, Tim Curry as transvestite Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and musical co-starring Meat Loaf and Richard O’Brien.

At the Orpheum shows you can purchase a prop bag of goodies including squirt gun or bubbles, flashlight, noisemaker, confetti, party hat, bell, and more for $10 bucks.

The goodie bags will be available to purchase at the Box Office on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No outside props are allowed at these showings.

Bags will be checked at the door and any outside props will be confiscated. Only props purchased through Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. are allowed.

A reminder from the Orpheum...DO NOT THROW objects at the screen. That's just not cool and can damage very expensive equipment and interior.

This film is rated R for strong sexual content, brief violence, and some profanity.

You can find tickets and more information at Siouxfallsorpheum.com.

