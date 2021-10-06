Check Out The Pumpkin Festival Fun Happening In Canton

Fall weather is in the air across the Sioux Empire. There are so many different opportunities to experience this fall season like visiting the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm . Yep, a Christmas tree farm!

You won't find any Christmas trees just yet at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm. However, you will find hundreds of pumpkins in its pumpkin patch for the annual Pumpkin Festival! It's truly a great adventure for families and friends to enjoy this fall season.

The Pumpkin Festival at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm happens every year for a few weekends in the fall, and this is your last weekend to pick a pumpkin or enjoy a caramel apple from the farm. Admission is free and the patch is open to the public on Saturday, October 8th from 10 AM until 6 PM and Sunday, October 9th from Noon until 5 PM. There's even a Haunted Trail to explore from 7 PM to 9 PM on Saturday evening.

If you're thinking about driving to Canton over the weekend, think about stopping by the Pumpkin Festival at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm. Here's a little preview to see firsthand just what’s happening!

Pumpkin Festival in Canton, South Dakota

You never know what fun surprises you'll fine at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm during the Pumpkin Festival! Be sure to check it out!