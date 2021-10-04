It’s The Great Pumpkin Of South Dakota, Charlie Brown!

There is a new state record in South Dakota that will get people in the Halloween spirit! This new record can probably make 30 jack-o-lanterns and bake hundreds of pumpkin pies.

The biggest pumpkin in the state of South Dakota was just recorded in Canton at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm during the annual Pumpkin Festival. The popular Sioux Empire festival hosted the Great South Dakota Weigh-Off this past weekend to find the biggest pumpkin. According to the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm website, this competition is part of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC). This organization is all about supporting the hobby of growing the largest pumpkins in the world. The GPC's "standards and regulations ensure quality of fruit, fairness of competition, recognition of achievement, fellowship and education for all participating growers and weigh-off sites."

Christine Manika (TSM)

Out of all the South Dakota pumpkins competing in the Great South Dakota Weigh-Off at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm, a pumpkin from Watertown reigned supreme at 1,823 pounds! This is now officially the new record in the state. The previous record in South Dakota was held by Kevin Marsh's pumpkin in 2010 weighing 1,674 pounds.

Greg Kurkowski from Watertown is man behind the pumpkin. In fact, I had the pleasure to meet Greg during the weigh-off to hear exactly how he did it! Greg told me it just depends on the seed since you never know what it could do! You track the progress of the pumpkin, control the growth, and genetics are paramount.

This is not Greg's first rodeo. He began growing giants pumpkins in 1996 and has not stopped since! There's even a cute little spot on the winning pumpkin that's perfect for kids to sit on for a picture.

Christine Manika (TSM)

What a pumpkin! It was so cool to witness this historic moment for the state.