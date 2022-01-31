What are your plans for the Super Bowl?

Me? I'll be cheering for a good game. I haven't decided if I will want the Bengals or the Rams to win...but I most likely will be rooting for Snoop Dogg to light up on national television and puff and pass to Ricky Williams or at least for a Mary J. Blige wardrobe malfunction.

I haven't actually watched a ton of football this year. A couple Sundays I even forgot it was an option to watch. So food is how I celebrate the Super Bowl. We'll cut some cheese & sausage and maybe cook up some chicken wings.

Nachos are always a Stage Family Super Bowl Party tradition. The wife makes a really good cheese dip and does indeed use Hormel Chili with No Beans (I don't want to give away all her secrets).

But I just saw something that might just lighten her load on Super Bowl Sunday. I wonder how she would feel seeing a giant keg of cheese being unloaded and rolled into our kitchen? I'll bet she'd be stoked, right?

Right?

Hormel Chili just unveiled a KEG filled with CHILI CHEESE DIP. And one lucky person will have it on hand for the Super Bowl.

You can sign up to win it at HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com this week, and they'll deliver the keg on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th.

It holds 15 gallons or 1,000 servings of chili cheese dip or as they say in the commercial, 10,000% of the calories you're supposed to have in a single day.

