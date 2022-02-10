Chen’s Near-perfect Skate Wins Long-sought Olympic Gold

BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen followed his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a long-awaited Olympic gold medal and a standing ovation inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. The 22-year-old star landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program to finish with 332.60 points, just three off his own world record. He's the first American champion since Evan Lysacek in 2010 in Vancouver. Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno rounded out the podium for Japan, while two-time Olymipc champion Yuzuru Hanyu rebounded from a poor short program to finish fourth.