US Women Beat Brazil to Win 1st Olympic Volleyball Gold

TOKYO (AP) — The decades-long quest for the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women’s volleyball team ended when the Americans finally broke through with a straight-set victory over Brazil.

Get our free mobile app

The United States had won three silver medals and two bronze since first getting on the medal stand in 1984. It got to the top step at the Tokyo Games by beating the team that denied it a chance at gold in the final match of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Serbia beat South Korea to win the bronze medal.