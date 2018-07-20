Neymar Insists He Will Stay at PSG to Win Titles

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has rejected rumors he could leave Paris Saint-Germain, saying he wants to win titles at the French club.

The striker said on Thursday at an auction organized by his institute that media speculation of any move was made up.

"I am staying at PSG. I have a contract and I want to win with this club," Neymar said in his first public appearance since Brazil was eliminated in the World Cup quarterfinals by Belgium.

Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez recently issued a statement saying it was not seeking to sign the Brazilian star.

Neymar also says he takes no offense at criticism of his behavior on the pitch during the World Cup, including exaggerated reactions to being fouled by opponents.