South Dakota Native Tucker Kraft Added to Packers Injury Report

Tucker Kraft spent the offseason and preseason working back from a pectoral injury, and the Timber Lake, South Dakota native is now back on the injury report ahead of Friday's season opener.

The Packers are set to take on the Eagles in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday Night in the NFL's first ever foray into South America.

Kraft, who was not listed on the initial injury report, was added to the list on Wednesday with an apparent back injury.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Packers added tight end Tucker Kraft to their injury report on Wednesday. It’s an estimated report since the team is traveling to Sao Paolo ahead of Friday’s game against the Eagles and Kraft is listed as a limited participant. A back issue led to Kraft’s addition to the report.

Kraft could be one of a few youngsters that the Packers could be without on Friday night, as rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd didn't practice on Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

The Packers and Eagles kick off the season on Friday Night from Sao Paolo with a 7:00 kickoff time. The game will be exclusively broadcast on Peacock on TV, and you can catch Packers games all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO here in Sioux Falls!

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

