Chicago Bears Cut Pair of Notable Veterans in Cost Saving Moves

The Chicago Bears are once again in the midst of an offseason full of transition.

Last year, the Bears re-upped with their Head Coach and General Manager and were preparing to spend the #1 overall pick on Quarterback Caleb Williams at this time.

This year, Williams is coming off of a solid rookie campaign, but the team let go of Coach Matt Eberflus and has begun the offseason roster shuffle under new Head Coach Ben Johnson.

On Friday, the Bears (who have the 4th most NFL cap space this offseason) let go of a pair of veterans in cost saving moves.

Per ESPN.com:

The Bears announced the release of defensive end DeMarcus Walker and tight end Gerald Everett on Friday. The moves save Chicago an estimated $10.75 million in salary cap space. Walker, 30, was set to make $5.2 million in the final year of his contract and carried a $5.916 cap hit. The Bears signed the veteran pass rusher to a three-year deal in 2023 worth $21 million with $15.65 million in guaranteed money. Walker started 29 games over two seasons in Chicago, including all 17 last year when he totaled a career-high 16 quarterback hits along with eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Everett signed a two-year, $12 million contract with Chicago last March but was seldom used in the Bears' offense (eight receptions for 36 yards). The Bears targeted the tight end in free agency because of his ties to former Chicago offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, with whom Everett had overlapped while playing for the Rams and Seahawks. Everett's release nets the Bears $5.5 million in cap savings.

