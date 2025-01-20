Chicago Bears Hire Lions OC Johnson as New Head Coach

The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Johnson, who has been the Lions' offensive coordinator the past three seasons, will fill the job vacated when Matt Eberflus was fired during the season

Johnson, 38, was available to be hired after the Lions, who were the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs, were stunned on Saturday night by the Washington Commanders.

He has rebuffed interest from teams the past few years but now will take over in Chicago to coach quarterback Caleb Williams, who said earlier this month that he was intrigued by Johnson's offense with the Lions.

Ahead of the Bears' 34-17 loss to Detroit in December, Johnson offered similar praise over what he'd seen from Williams. In two games against the Lions, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft threw for 681 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

Johnson, known for his innovative playcalling, has coached the Lions to top-10 offenses the past two seasons, including second overall this year and No. 1 in points scored when they finished 15-2.

The Bears finished 5-12 this season, last in the NFC North standings.

