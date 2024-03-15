Bears Acquire WR Keenan Allen From Chargers
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears made their biggest splash in free agency Thursday night, sending a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for wide receiver Keenan Allen, the teams announced.
Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, will reunite with wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, who coached the same position with the Chargers from 2021 to '23. Allen caught a career-high 108 passes last season and posted the second-best output of his 11-year career with 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. It marked the sixth time in Allen's career that he crossed 1,000 receiving yards.
Chicago has four picks remaining in the draft (Nos. 1, 9, 75, and 122 via Philadelphia) after sending one of two fourth-round picks (No. 110) to the Chargers on Thursday.
READ MORE: JOE FLACCO SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH COLTS
With Allen's departure, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston are the Chargers' top receivers. L.A. has the No. 5 pick in the draft, and considering the loaded receiver class, it seems likely that the Chargers will now look at that position.
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
30 Professional Athletes You Probably Didn't Know Who Are In Prison
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts