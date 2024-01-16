When Do the Vikings and Broncos Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

For just 8 NFL teams and their fans, the season continues this weekend in the NFL Playoff Divisional round.

For 24 other NFL franchises, they're all in on 2024 and beyond.

A lot of fans at the conclusion (and even some beforehand) of their team's season are left to wonder what pick they may have in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings were 6-4 at one point of the season, and had a very rough stretch the rest of the way, compiling a final mark of just 7-10 in 2023.

There are a ton of questions for the Vikings this offseason, chiefly among which is who will be the team's starting quarterback next season.

The Vikings are projected to have 8 total draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which heads our way in late April. Here is the complete list:

Minnesota Vikings (8 total picks)

1st Round - 11th Overall

2nd Round - 42nd Overall

4th Round - 108th Overall

4th Round - 130th Overall

5th Round - 155th Overall

5th Round - 161st Overall

6th Round - 178th Overall

6th Round - 189th Overall

As for the Denver Broncos, they also rebounded out of a big hole to start the season to have a respectable 7-10 finish in year one under Sean Payton. Broncos fans will be excited to know that their team does have a first round pick this season.

Denver Broncos (6 total picks)

1st Round - 12th Overall

3rd Round - 76th Overall

4th Round - 121st Overall

5th Round - 143rd Overall

5th Round - 145th Overall

7th Round - 236th Overall

The 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit Michigan will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday April 25th through the 27th. The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick come late April.

Source: Full Draft Order - Tankathon.com

