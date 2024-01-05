Notable Packers Playmaker Ruled Out of Bears Matchup

It seems each and every week the Green Bay Packers have been missing at least dynamic offensive player this season.

This weekend, it's another Week 18 'win and in' scenario for Green Bay, who with a win could be the #6 or #7 seed in the NFC playoffs, and with a loss are eliminated altogether.

The Packers recently received a big-time spark with the return of Aaron Jones to the backfield, but Jones will now have to carry a heavier load as one of his running mates will sit out this weekend.

A.J. Dillon, who has been dealing with a thumb injury, played last week but reportedly aggravated the injury while also suffering a stinger, which will cause him to miss Sunday's contest:

AJ Dillon has been ruled out for the contest, with head coach Matt LaFleur saying in his Friday press conference that the stinger he suffered against the Vikings will keep the running back sidelined.

Dillon has had an up-and-down season, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry on 178 attempts. The yards per carry number is a career low, and Dillon has scored just twice this season compared to 7 touchdowns a year ago.

The good news for the Packers ahead of the 3:25 kickoff from Lambeau on Sunday is that their pass catchers appear to be finally healthy. Christian Watson is questionable with his long-term hamstring injury, while Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed are both questionable as well.

The Packers and Bears kick off in Week 18 at 3:25, and you can listen to the game locally beginning with pregame at 3:00 on Sunday on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

