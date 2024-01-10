Chicago Bears Part Ways with OC Getsy, Four Other Assistants

The Chicago Bears are making changes. Not the changes that many anticipated, but changes nonetheless.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Bears are moving on from Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy just wrapped up year number two with the franchise after previously being a part of the Packers organization.

As Wednesday moved along, it became known that the Bears were also parting ways with four assistants on the offensive side of the football.

What this says about the future of Quarterback Justin Fields remains to be seen, but changes are afoot in the Windy City.

One of the coaches that is very safe according to the report is Head Coach Matt Eberflus:

Eberflus is 10-24 in two seasons with Chicago after spending the previous 13 years as a defensive assistant coach in the NFL, capped by a four-year stretch as the Colts' defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

Fields and Eberflus were the faces of the organization this past season, one that ultimately ended with a mark of 7-10.

The Bears played very strong down the stretch, but on the whole, it was another disappointing season in Chicago.

The franchise now wrestles with the decision surrounding whether to keep or trade veteran Quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is just 10-28 as a starter over three seasons as a pro, but completed a career high 61.4% of his passes this season paired with a career low interception mark (9).

Chicago owns picks #1 and #9 in the upcoming NFL Draft, and there will be all sorts of drama about the team and Fields' future on the way in no time.

