Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco have reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Flacco, who played for the Cleveland Browns last season and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, will receive $4.5 million guaranteed in the deal, according to sources.

In Indianapolis, Flacco will back up and mentor second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. Flacco also will provide some peace of mind for the Colts after Richardson missed 12 games as a rookie following a season-ending shoulder injury and one game earlier in the campaign because of a concussion.

With Gardner Minshew, last year's backup QB in Indy, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, the Colts get a proven replacement in Flacco. Flacco's arm strength should also be a boost over Minshew, who often was reluctant to throw the deep ball.

Flacco signed with the Browns' practice squad in November after a season-ending shoulder injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Two weeks later, Flacco made his first start. He went on to become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in his first five games with a new team.

Flacco, 39, won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and was named Super Bowl MVP.

