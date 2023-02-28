Iowa Hawkeye Grad Calls it a Career After 7 NFL Seasons

There has been a crazy amount of NFL news to start off this week, which includes the start of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Amidst all of the cuts, restructures, and combine coverage, a surprising retirement could fall through the cracks.

Iowa Hawkeye alum and seven-year NFL veteran Center Austin Blythe announced Tuesday that he will retire from the league.

Although he was a 7th round pick of the Colts in 2016, Blythe had a very successful career.

He played for Indianapolis, the LA Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and most recently the Seattle Seahawks. Over the course of his NFL career, he started 49 games and played in a total of 75 over seven seasons.

During his time at Iowa, Blythe was a four-year starter for Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, and was named a finalist for the Rimington Award as a Senior.

The Williamsburg, Iowa native will now call it a career after proving doubters wrong over the course of seven seasons with four different NFL franchises.

