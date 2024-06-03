Iowa Hawkeye Alum Clark to be Inducted into Colts Ring of Honor

Dallas Clark might not be the most popular person with that surname around Iowa City anymore, but he still lands on the short list of very influential pro athletes to call the Hawkeye State home.

Clark, who was actually born in Sioux Falls but played his high school football in Bode, Iowa, will soon be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.

It's a well-deserved honor for Clark, who played for the Colts from 2003-2011 after spending his college career with the Hawkeyes.

Here's the official announcement on Twitter:

Clark played his final two seasons in the league elsewhere but was an absolute staple on the offensive side during the Peyton Manning-Colts era.

Clark hauled in over 500 passes during his pro career and finished with 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns. Clark helped the Colts win the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2006 season.

Now, he's a soon-to-be Ring of Honor member in Indy, where he finished his career with the most catches and touchdowns by a Tight End in franchise history. His best season came in 2009, where he finished with a career high 1,106 yards and 10 scores and was named 1st-Team All-Pro for his efforts.

During his time in Iowa City, Clark was a standout that won the John Mackey Award in 2002 and was also first team All-Big Ten and a consensus All-American. Clark was a first-round pick of the Colts in 2003.

Sources: Colts on Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)