Former Iowa Hawkeye Tyler Goodson Finds New NFL Home

There's a new home for NFL running back Tyler Goodson, and it may lead to a good amount of action in the coming weeks.

Goodson, who spent last season and this preseason with the Green Bay Packers, has now been signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

The Colts are notably without veteran starter Jonathan Taylor for the next few games and will continue to rely on a smattering of backs to get the job done.

Goodson starred at the University of Iowa, where he racked up 2,551 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns over three seasons.

Per Horseshoe Huddle on MSN:

Tyler Goodson was an NFL Combine invite from the University of Iowa in 2022. He posted a 4.42 forty-yard dash in 2022 at 5'9 and 197 pounds. He bounced on and off the Green Bay Packers practice squad last season before being cut last month with an injury designation.

After being cut by the Green Bay Packers just before the regular season in favor of undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson, Goodson lands in Indy where he has a chance to compete for a roster spot.

The 2020 First Team All-Big Ten pick will join a backfield that currently employs the likes of Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Zack Moss.

The Colts at 0-1 are looking for their first win of the season on Sunday when they travel to take on the 0-1 Houston Texans.

Source: Horseshoe Huddle on MSN