SKOL! While we don't have any clue if Chris Janson is a Minnesota Vikings fan, he will definitely be one after this. He will be headlining a special kickoff concert when the team takes on Kansas City Chiefs in October.

The concert will take place at Commons Park outside of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Gates for the show open at 10:30 a.m. DJ A-Quil will be kicking off the event with some jams before Chris takes the stage at 1 p.m.

The show is completely free! All you have to do is show up and get ready to cheer on the country star as he headlines the kickoff concert for the game. He is known for his high-energy shows so he will definitely get the party started!

The show is on Sunday, October 8th. Funny enough, one week later he will play another show in Minnesota! He will be headlining a show at Treasure Island in Welch. After you see one of his shows, you will definitely want to go to the other one. He's that good, whether you like country music or not.

Chris Janson headlined Bayfront Country Jam a few years back and it was a packed show! He put on an amazing show from start to finish and the crowd was wild in the best way. After the show he even posted a long message about how much he loved Duluth. We don't blame him there!

This may be going out on a limb here but there's a good chance Taylor Swift could be at the game. She was at a Kansas City Chiefs game last weekend, as you know unless you've been living under a rock. She is rumored to be dating Travis Kelce so anything is possible.

Enjoy a concert and a possible T Swift sighting!

