City of Sioux Falls Begins 49th Street Extension Project

Construction is underway on a project that will connect two streets in Southern Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls has begun the extension of 49th Street from Western Avenue to West Avenue.

Officials say the hope is that the extension will help reduce traffic on 41st Street.

The two-phase project begins with grading, installation of water mains, and storm sewer work between Western Avenue and West Avenue. That work is expected to be completed this fall.

Phase two will consist of the installation of concrete pavement and median landscaping, and will also include work in the intersections of Western Avenue and West Avenue.

The tentative completion date of the $2,475,528 project is September 22, 2022.