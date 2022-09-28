Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall.
Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s.
There have been reports that the vehicle's LED parking lights may flicker when the headlights are activated, which could reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.
In response, Ford dealers will be offering free replacement or reprogramming of the LED driver module in the impacted vehicles.
Owners will be notified starting October 31.
If you have any questions, you can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 (use recall number 22C22).
Both Ford and the NHTSA have recall websites as well. Simply enter your vehicle identification (VIN) number to see if your vehicle is affected.
